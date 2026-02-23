Queensland invests in Austral’s Rocklands copper facility refurbishment

The initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to reinvigorate Queensland’s resources sector. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

The Government of Queensland has allocated A$15m ($10.62m) to help Austral Resources refurbish the Rocklands sulphide processing facility near Cloncurry, Australia.

This funding, provided through the Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC), aims to restore production capabilities over the next two years, with operations expected to resume by 2027.

The Rocklands Copper Mine, which was placed into care and maintenance in 2024, will undergo refurbishment to facilitate the restart of copper sulphide production.

The project is expected to generate approximately 250 jobs, contributing to the economic growth of the North West Minerals Province.

Once operational, the refurbished facility is set to produce up to 26,300t of copper annually, including processing additional feedstock from other producers in the region.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to reinvigorate Queensland’s resources sector, which faced a period of decline under previous administrations.

Queensland Treasurer and Minister for Energy David Janetzki said that the government’s business-friendly approach aims to bring stability and renewed investment, enhancing the prosperity of the state’s mining industry.

Janetzki further added: “This investment is about laying the groundwork for long-term copper production that this community can rely on and to ensure Rocklands is fit for the future energy demands Queensland faces.

“We are delivering new investment to strengthen our regional communities and create local jobs. “

The Rocklands facility, featuring a three million tonne per annum sulphide plant, will play a central role in the state’s copper supply chain once fully operational.

Austral Resources chairman David Newling said: “This cornerstone commitment from QIC provides the confidence needed to progress the refurbishment of Rocklands and position Austral as a major regional copper producer.

“Rocklands can play a significant role in supplying the copper needed for Queensland’s energy future.”