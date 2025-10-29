The agreement underscores the ongoing partnership between QatarEnergy and GSPC. Credit: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock.com.

Qatar’s state-owned petroleum company, QatarEnergy, has signed a 17-year sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with India’s Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC).

Under the terms of the SPA, QatarEnergy will supply up to one million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to GSPC.

Deliveries under the agreement are scheduled to begin in 2026, with the LNG being transported to terminals across India.

This marks the second long-term LNG supply deal between the two entities following their initial agreement in 2019.

Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and QatarEnergy president and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said: “We are delighted to extend our valued partnership with GSPC through this long-term SPA, which highlights our continued commitment to supporting India’s growing energy needs.

“This collaboration not only reinforces the enduring ties between our two companies but also contributes to India’s vision of enhancing its energy security and transitioning towards a cleaner energy mix.

“QatarEnergy remains committed to delivering safe and reliable LNG supplies to support India in its endeavours.”

Earlier this month, QatarEnergy acquired a 27% stake in the North Cleopatra offshore block in the Herodotus basin.

The deal, pending approval from the Egyptian authorities, will see Shell maintain a 36% stake and serve as operator. Chevron and Tharwa Petroleum Company will hold 27% and 10%, respectively.

This week, QatarEnergy secured a 40% interest in the North Rafah offshore block, located in the Mediterranean Sea off Egypt’s northeastern coast. Eni, the operator of this concession, will retain the remaining 60%.