Qatar and Germany sign agreement on energy partnership. (Credit: QatarEnergy)

Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, and the German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Dr. Robert Habeck, today signed a Joint Declaration of Intent to further promote the cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy. The agreement builds on the ongoing successful dialogue between the two countries and is expected to develop into a mutually beneficial Energy Partnership between Qatar and Germany through building LNG trade relations as well as pursuing the climate action ambitions of both countries.

It is expected that such partnership will further strengthen Germany’s energy supply diversification through LNG imports from Qatar, while also facilitating bilateral cooperation in hydrogen and renewable sources. Both countries will also further benefit from an intensified knowledge exchange on topics related to the energy transition, ranging from the expansion of renewable energies, its regulation and system integration, to energy efficiency and demand-side management.

The agreement signed today is the culmination of the continuous dialogue between the two countries, covering a number of important energy-related issues and potential for deepened cooperation. Germany aims to diversify its gas supply with the help of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in order to foster energy security during the transition period towards carbon neutrality.

Energy Partnership Roadmap

The Energy Partnership between Qatar and Germany will support high-level intergovernmental dialogue on energy-related topics. It will build bridges between both countries and bring together stakeholders from the public and private sectors. In this context, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) as respective responsible authorities will meet regularly. The two sides are progressing a roadmap for the Energy Partnership outlining the structure and actions of the cooperation, including the formation of two working groups:

​The Working Group on LNG and hydrogen will support the development of LNG and hydrogen trade relations between Qatar and Germany and will provide a forum for discussion around questions regarding necessary infrastructure and regulatory affairs. The Working Group will also promote the cooperation between private sector stakeholders active along the LNG and hydrogen value chain.

​The Working Group on renewables, energy efficiency and demand-side management will focus on the expansion of renewable energy capacities including related topics such as infrastructure and electricity markets. The working group will create a forum for stakeholders from both countries to engage in a dialogue on necessary framework conditions, the development of infrastructure, and technology. The working group will also facilitate the exchange on energy efficiency solutions that contribute to the decarbonization of the building, transport, and industrial sectors. Demand-side management solutions that support the stabilization of electricity systems will also be part of the scope.

Energy partnerships and energy dialogues have proven to be an excellent platform for bilateral cooperation in the energy sector. Germany has established several, striving partnerships all over the world, including in the Gulf region. The new Energy Partnership between Qatar and Germany is the latest link in a successful network aiming to further progress the global energy transition.

Source: Company Press Release