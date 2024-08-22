Qair acquires Green Switch Capital. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Qair announces the acquisition of a significant majority share in Green Switch Capital (GSC), a UK–based renewable energy developer specialized in solar PV, battery storage (BESS) and onshore wind technologies. With this acquisition Qair aims to expand and diversify its presence in the UK and position itself as a major renewable player in the country.

A strong project pipeline and experienced team

GSC has developed a pipeline in excess of 15 GW. Half of these projects have already secured grid offers, land leases, and grid connections. The first projects will be commissioned in 2026.

Qair’s existing portfolio in the UK includes offshore wind, energy from waste, and onshore renewable projects. The addition of GSC’s experienced team and the company’s deep and diversified pipeline, extending also to sizeable storage projects, will allow Qair to offer competitive energy solutions to its clients and will enable the Group to address the evolving energy needs of its customers while actively supporting their sustainability strategies.

A comprehensive energy mix to supply competitive electricity to the UK

Qair has been active in the UK since 2022 and has since secured 2 GW of offshore wind capacity in Scotland in the ScotWind leasing round, two Energy-from-Waste projects and a sizeable onshore wind and PV pipeline.

With this acquisition, Qair aims to solidify its position as a leading renewable Independent Power Producer (IPP) in the UK, reinforcing its already strong presence and extending it to the entire UK market to be able to deliver a comprehensive mix of energy sources and to provide tailored energy solutions to its clients.

“We are pleased to welcome such a skilled team to Qair. This acquisition perfectly aligns with our strategic goal of expanding our presence in the UK market and further strengthens our commitment to delivering competitive renewable energy solutions. Qair is now well positioned to become a major player in key European markets,” said Louis Blanchard, CEO of Qair.

“We are delighted to have joined Qair group. The expertise and experience that Qair will bring to the GSC team will accelerate the development in turning the business into a significant IPP player in the UK energy market” said Markus Wierenga, CEO of Green Switch Capital.