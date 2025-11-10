The Rosebery Mine produces zinc, copper and lead concentrates containing gold and silver payability, as well as gold doré. Credit: PYBAR Mining Services.

Pybar, an underground metals mining specialist and a Thiess company, has been awarded a three-year underground mining contract for the rehabilitation and development of the Rosebery Mine in Tasmania.

The contract covers underground mining restoration and development services at MMG’s Rosebery Mine, reinforcing Pybar’s presence at the polymetallic base metal operation.

The company has been operating at the Rosebery Mine since April 2023 under a three-year contract for shotcrete and cemented rockfill (CRF) works.

The new agreement expands the scope of Pybar’s work at the site, which is located approximately 300km north-west of Hobart and has been continuously operating for almost 90 years.

Pybar general manager James Glover said: “We look forward to furthering our work with MMG at the Rosebery mine, which directly contributes to Australia’s standing as a major global supplier of critical minerals.

“Our team is mobilising to site to commence work on this additional new scope, committed to quality outcomes.”

The high-grade ore extracted from the site is vital for manufacturing, technology, energy and construction industries worldwide.

Thiess Group executive chair and CEO Michael Wright said: “We are really excited by this contract award – it demonstrates the expanding services that Thiess companies continue to offer our clients, and our expanding focus on critical minerals.

“This contract win also strengthens Pybar’s partnership with MMG on a project with a great history of success and acknowledges the underground mining expertise that Pybar brings.”

Earlier this week, Larvotto Resources appointed Pybar as the underground development contractor for its Hillgrove antimony-gold project in New South Wales, Australia.