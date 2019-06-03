Pure Gold Mining announces the launch of the 2019 Exploration Program at its 100% owned Madsen Red Lake Gold Mine (Madsen) in Red Lake, Ontario.

Image: Drilling has already re-commenced on the project with the first phase incorporating one diamond drill rig. Photo: Courtesy of Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.

The phased exploration program is designed to focus on the Company’s Wedge, Fork, and Russet South discoveries with the goal of converting and growing the mineral resources that form the foundation of the recently completed Preliminary Economic Assessment of these deposits.

The 2019 Exploration Program will include up to 12,000m of diamond drilling and is expected to be largely directed at our Wedge discovery and along strike extensions, with a limited amount of focused work at the Fork and Russet South deposits.

Drilling has already re-commenced on the project with the first phase incorporating one diamond drill rig, targeting upgrading of the inferred resources at the Wedge deposit, as well as testing along its strike and down plunge extensions.

Drilling plans also include the initial testing of the Fork EXT target which is located down-plunge of the near-surface Fork deposit and hosts strong alteration, blue-grey quartz veins, and anomalous gold in limited drill testing.

The Fork EXT target is hosted along the upper contact of the Russet Lake Ultramafic unit in an analogous target setting to the high grade 8 Zone of the Madsen deposit.

The 2019 exploration program will also continue surface work to prepare a further 24 current high priority exploration targets across the Madsen Property for future discovery drilling.

The program is expected to be completed in December, with results released during the course of the activities.

“Just over a year ago our team began to test the southern extents of our geological model of Madsen in the Wedge area. Our drilling resulted in the discovery of the Wedge deposit and since that time we have rapidly progressed our understanding of the scale and tenor of gold mineralization, resulting in the first time disclosure of mineral resources and a Preliminary Economic Assessment of those resources,” stated Darin Labrenz, President and CEO of Pure Gold.

“The rapid progression of Wedge, and other near surface discoveries, from discovery to engineering and economics is testament to the strength of our team’s geologic model, and the tremendous exploration upside evident at Madsen. With this new program our exploration team is focused on growth of the current resource and providing the framework for a second phase of development with the goal of not only extending, but potentially expanding the base case production scenario at Madsen.”

Source: Company Press Release.