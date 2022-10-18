The Williams Brook Gold Project is comprised of 6 claim blocks covering more than 47,300 ha in an established and mining-friendly jurisdiction, near paved roads and with excellent infrastructure in place

Puma Exploration has strategically increased its land holding. (Credit: Puma Exploration Inc.)

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to announce that it has strategically increased its land holdings by 7,391 hectares at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick (see Figure 1).

The Company staked two (2) contiguous claim blocks (the Northern Rocky Brook and Jacquet River properties) covering 340 claims northeast of Puma’s current holdings and close to the Rocky Brook Millstream fault (“RBMF”). The RBMF stretches over 200 km and is a major control for gold deposition. Several major gold deposits from Maine to Ireland (Oceana Gold, New Found Gold, Marathon Gold, Dalradian Gold) occur close to similar orogenic faults or their subsidiaries.

Puma’s Williams Brook Gold Project is flanked by the Rocky Brook Millstream fault (“RBMF”), a major regional structure formed during the Appalachian Orogeny and a significant control for gold deposition in the region. This orogenic gold environment is host to several large gold occurrences and deposits.

Puma’s recent gold discoveries indicate that a large gold system is at play at Williams Brook and that a gold camp is possible in the region. With this in mind, the Company set out to strategically acquire all available prospective ground fault that hosts the favourable felsic volcanic and sedimentary units shown to carry gold in the vicinity of the Rocky Brook Millstream fault.

The newly staked Northern Rocky Brook and Jacquet River properties are located close to paved roads and are readily accessible by logging roads. Historically, very little exploration was conducted on the claims. Puma’s discovery tool, developed through its work on the Lynx Gold Zone at the Williams Brook property, has the potential to uncover significant gold mineralization there.

No immediate fieldwork is planned on the new properties this fall. The Company’s focus will remain on the Lynx Gold Zone at the Williams Brook property. A detailed compilation of historical data will be completed this winter to highlight prospective areas and assess their priority ranking for the 2023 field season.

