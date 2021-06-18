The contact between the rhyolite and the sediments appears to be the main control of the gold-bearing quartz veins

Additional Visible Gold Discovered at Lynx Gold Zone. (Credit: Puma Exploration Inc.)

Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to report the discovery of additional quartz veins and veinlets at surface at the Lynx Gold Zone. Visible Gold (VG) has been observed in the quartz veins (Figure 1). The mineralisation is hosted in a strongly altered rhyolite at the contact with sediments.

Currently, stripping is in progress at Lynx with two (2) excavators allowing the cleaning and mapping of the initial discovery and expanding the overall size of the gold zone at surface (Figure 2). “Puma’s systematic exploration program advances as expected and continues to deliver exceptional results.” Notes Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

“The Company will mobilize the drill rig on site shortly to initiate its first drilling program at the Williams Brook Gold Property.” Added Marcel Robillard

The 2021 summer field exploration program is targeting the Williams Brook Gold property (see Figure 4) with the focus on the recent major discovery named O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) followed by trenching over 700m with bonanza grades up to 241.0 g/t Au (see news released 2021-03-31).

The O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) is a pervasive altered and brecciated rhyolite unit hosting significant gold showings and occurences followed by trenching over a strike length of 700 meters. The geophysical signature of the OGT is expressed over 7km. The favourable unit (rhyolite) is similar and parallel to the structures hosting the “Williams 1” and “Williams 2” Gold Zones with selected drill results of 11.2 g/t over 2.8m, 2.1 g/t Au over 9.0m, and 1.0 g/t over 23m.

These trends are interpreted to be related to a major rifting in the New Brunswick Geological events and could represent a low sulphidation epithermal gold system. Along the OGT, the width of the altered horizon varies from 5 to 250 meters with an average apparent thickness of 150 meters.

Numerous quartz veins, quartz veinlets, stockworks and breccias were observed mostly perpendicular to the major trend and contain the gold mineralization. The OGT has never been drilled and many gold zones were discovered during the summer 2020 exploration campaign.

Source: Company Press Release