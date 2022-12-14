Petrofac’s scope of work has included a new inlet separation and compression centre, extending the existing Central Processing Facility which we were involved in delivering in 2002

Production starts at Tinrhert field development project in Algeria. (Credit: Petrofac Limited)

Our client Sonatrach has announced the completion of production start-up of the Tinrhert to Ohanet gas field in Algeria.

The commissioning completion of the surface facilities from has led to a production level of 4.5 million m3/day of gas, 500 tons/day of LPG and 800 tons/day of condensate, exceeding the expected forecasts for the project.

Source: Company Press Release