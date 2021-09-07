Glencore is a diversified natural resource companies and a producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly-sourced commodities

Prodeco coal in Colombia. (Credit: Glencore.)

Glencore can confirm that its Colombian subsidiary, Prodeco has been formally notified by the National Mining Agency (ANM) that it has accepted the relinquishment of Prodeco’s key mining contracts back to the Republic of Colombia.

The mines will remain on care and maintenance (C&M) until the formal process of relinquishing the contracts is complete.

During the relinquishment process, Prodeco will comply fully with all its environmental and social obligations arising from its mining operations and the termination thereof. Prodeco will continue to work with the national, regional, and local authorities toward the proper completion of this process.

Source: Company Press Release