Primoris Services Corporation secures contracts valued at approximately $400m in the energy/renewables segment. (Credit: schropferoval from Pixabay)

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) announced it was awarded seven projects secured by the Energy/Renewables segment with a combined estimated value of approximately $400 million.

The Company was awarded two power projects with a combined estimated value of $100 million. The first power project is the retrofit of multiple existing combustion gas turbine generator air inlet systems. The second project is a design-build cogeneration repowering project. The Company also received an award for the construction of a portfolio of utility-scale solar projects in the Midwest, valued at approximately $100 million dollars. Finally, the Company was awarded four heavy civil construction projects valued at more than $200 million. All projects were awarded after the completion of the third quarter and work is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“These awards demonstrate client confidence in our expertise in power delivery, our leadership role in the design and construction of solar projects and our reputation as a trusted contractor for the state of Texas,” said Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris. “These new awards represent more than $400 million of work added to our backlog as we head into 2023 and beyond.”

Source: Company Press Release