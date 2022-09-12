Prime Infra-led Ahunan Power, Inc. (Ahunan) has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in renewable energy developer Olympia Violago Water and Power, Inc. (OVWPI).

OVWPI is in the pre-development stage of the 500-megawatt (MW) Wawa Pumped Storage Hydropower (PSH) Project in Rizal province, with construction targeted to start in 2023.

“The agreement will integrate Ahunan and OVWPI’s capabilities in support of Prime Infra’s energy business objective—to respond quickly to demand through clean and renewable power,” said Guillaume Lucci, President and CEO of Prime Infra.