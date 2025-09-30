Premier Energies’ scope of work includes installation of 750 rooftop solar systems. Credit: Quality Stock Arts/Shutterstock.com.

Premier Energies has won contracts to supply and install solar power systems in the Republic of Benin, West Africa.

The contracts, valued at $19.95m, form part of a national programme by the government of Benin to broaden access to reliable clean energy.

Premier Energies’ scope of work includes the installation of 750 rooftop solar systems at district police stations, educational institutions, health centres and border surveillance units.

The contract will also see Premier Energies install more than 4,400 solar streetlights and 650 solar water heaters nationwide.

The projects will be executed in partnership with Benin’s General Directorate of Energy Planning and Rural Electrification, part of the Ministry of Energy, Water and Mines.

Financing for the project has been provided via a line of credit from the Export‑Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) and the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID).

Premier Energies managing director and CEO Chiranjeev Saluja stated: “These projects are expected to enhance community safety, healthcare services, educational infrastructure and overall energy sustainability in the Republic of Benin.

“The contract award represents a strong endorsement of our operational capability and global competitiveness.”

Premier Energies, established in 1995, is a vertically integrated manufacturer of solar cells and modules in India.

The company reported a consolidated net profit increase of 55.3% to Rs3.07bn ($35m) and a 9.9% increase in net sales to Rs18.2bn in first quarter of the fiscal year 2026 (FY26) compared with first quarter of FY25.

The company is backed by GEF Capital, a Washington DC‑based private equity investor.