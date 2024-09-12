Powin selected by BHE Renewables for solar and storage microgrid. (Credit: Business Wire)

Powin, a global leader in energy storage solutions, will partner with BHE Renewables as the energy storage solutions provider for one of the largest solar and storage microgrids, located in Ravenswood, West Virginia. This groundbreaking project will supply Titanium Metals Corporation, Inc. (TIMET), a subsidiary of Precision Castparts Corp., with renewable energy to manufacture titanium products for the global aerospace industry.

Powin will deliver a 50 MW Centipede Stack800 battery energy storage system to help power this first-of-its-kind renewable energy microgrid, that will include a 106 MW solar array. The battery system is engineered to discharge energy continuously for 10 to 12 hours, showcasing the viability of lithium-ion phosphate batteries for long-duration applications. The partnership marks one of Powin’s first projects that meet the domestic content requirements outlined in the Inflation Reduction Act, designed to bolster the United States economy.

“We are honored to collaborate with BHE Renewables on this monumental project,” said Jeff Waters, CEO of Powin. “This initiative not only showcases the scalability and reliability of our energy storage solutions but also underscores our commitment to advancing clean energy and economic growth in the United States. By meeting domestic content requirements, we’re proud to contribute to the reshoring of critical energy infrastructure manufacturing.”

BHE Renewables, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, will oversee the construction and operation of the solar and battery system, which will be completed in phases aligned with TIMET’s ramp-up to full production. The project is set to commence with initial deliveries beginning in 2025 and reaching full capacity in 2027. This is the first facility of what will be an industrial hub, driving economic revitalization in the region.

“Powin is a trusted partner who was uniquely able to meet our commercial and technical specifications,” said Alicia Knapp, President and CEO of BHE Renewables. “Their expertise and innovative approach were essential in providing the best technical solution available to enable us to deliver the Ravenswood microgrid and meet domestic content requirements, using the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act to drive economic revitalization in West Virginia.”

This project marks Powin’s second collaboration with BHE Renewables, including the current development of Solar Star 3 and 4 in Kern County, California. These solar-plus-storage projects demonstrate how renewable energy can drive economic growth, improve grid reliability, and lower our carbon footprint.