PowerCell and ABB Power Grids sign MoU. (Credit: PowerCell Sweden AB.)

PowerCell Sweden AB has signed a memorandum of understanding with ABB Power Grids regarding a collaboration around fuel cell based zero emissions stationary power solutions. The aim of the cooperation is to leverage the companies’ existing technologies to jointly develop a complete solution for the market.

A final agreement is expected to be reached within approximately 12 months

Following the joint development and licensing agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH regarding the PowerCell S3 fuel cell stack for the automotive segment last year, PowerCell Sweden AB has made a review of its strategic prioritizations and decided to increase its focus on the stationary segment.

“The MoU with ABB Power Grids is an important step and a great contribution to our increased efforts within the stationary segment. ABB Power Grids has a leading position and their knowledge, market position and global footprint make them an ideal partner within the stationary power segment”, Per Wassén, CEO of PowerCell Sweden said.

“The new generation of our energy landscape will require energy sources that are not only able to meet the increasing demands but will also enable cleaner and safer electricity. We are excited to collaborate with Power Cell on driving the integration of fuel cell technology that will bring another vital part to reach a fully sustainable electrical landscape,” said Jenny Larsson, President ABB Power Grids Sweden AB.

Source: Company Press Release