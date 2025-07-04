Plenitude begins construction of a new 200MW solar park in Spain. (Credit: Eni Plenitude S.p.A.)

Plenitude continues to expand its renewables business in Spain with start of the construction of Entrenúcleos, a new 200 MW photovoltaic project located in the municipalities of Dos Hermanas and Coria del Río, in the province of Seville (Andalusia). The inauguration ceremony was attended by representatives from the Energy Department of the Regional Ministry for Industry, Energy and Mining of the Government of Andalusia, as well as officials from the Dos Hermanas Town Council and other distinguished guests.

The event was held at the construction site, where the symbolic placement of the first pile marks the beginning of the project. The Entrenúcleos solar park will feature 326,000 solar panels.

Expected to be operational in 2026, Entrenúcleos, will consist of four solar plants—Granville, Killington, Plumlee, and Rickwood—with an installed capacity of 50 MWp each, spanning a total area of over 300 hectares. The project is expected to produce more than 435 GWh of renewable energy annually.

The facilities will be connected to the grid via the Entrenúcleos SET substation, which will be shared with another developer. This substation will, in turn, be linked to the national grid through the Red Eléctrica Española (REE) substation located in Dos Hermanas.

“Entrenúcleos is a landmark project for Plenitude—not only because it contributes to our growth objectives in Spain, but also because it reflects our deep and ongoing commitment to Andalusia, a region that plays a key role in the country’s renewable energy landscape. With this project, we now have a portfolio of around 580 MW under construction in the region, and we look forward to continuing to invest in sustainable energy solutions that bring long-term value to local communities.” said Mariangiola Mollicone, Head of Renewables in Western Europe and Managing Director of Plenitude Renewables Spain.

“Renewable energies are the oil that Andalusia never had; they are a golden opportunity for the economic and industrial growth of our land. Europe is in the process of decarbonising its industry and this is where Andalusia, with its wealth of natural resources (sun, wind and biomass), has an undisputed leading role. Our key differentiator is our greater availability of reliable energy at competitive prices.”, stated Manuel Larrasa, General Secretary of the Energy Department of the Regional Ministry for Industry, Energy and Mining of the Government of Andalusia.

“Undoubtedly, this is an important investment in our city that will contribute to the development of our economic activity and the consequent creation of employment. All this in a key sector such as renewable energies, which will contribute towards a sustainable energy model that is respectful with the environment. Once again, this investment positions Dos Hermanas as a benchmark for attracting major industrial and business projects and the policies that we carry out from our Town Hall playing a key role in this”, explained Francisco Rodríguez, Mayor of Dos Hermanas.

Environmental commitment

The plant’s construction will be carried out by Solarig, a Spanish company with a proven global track record in the development, execution, and operation of renewable energy projects. Notably, in the construction of the solar park, structures made of “green steel”, a recycled material produced entirely in Spain with a zero-carbon footprint, will be tested.

As set forth by the relevant permits, the solar plant will have islands and vegetation screens. Furthermore, the company will allocate an area equivalent to that occupied by the photovoltaic modules to the implementation of sustainable agricultural practices in order to improve the habitat for endangered steppe birds.

Strategic commitment to Andalusia

With Entrenúcleos, the third Plenitude plant under construction in Andalusia together with Guillena (Seville), with 230 MW, and Caparacena (Granada), with 150 MW, the company reinforces its commitment to the region where it already has more than 60,000 retail customers.

In Spain, the company has around 1,300 MW of installed capacity in photovoltaic and wind energy, with projects in regions such as Extremadura, Andalusia, Galicia, La Rioja, Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León, and is working on new initiatives with a project pipeline of over 2 GW at different stages of development across the country.