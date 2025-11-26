Philippines launches first offshore wind auction under GEA-5 for 3.3GW projects 

The auction will offer 3.3GW for delivery between 2028 and 2030. Credit: ShutterDesigner/Shutterstock.com.

The Philippines’ Department of Energy has issued the notice of auction (NoA) and terms of reference (ToR) for the fifth round of the Green Energy Auction (GEA-5), officially launching the nation’s inaugural competitive auction focused on fixed-bottom offshore wind (OSW) projects.

The auction will offer 3.3GW for delivery between 2028 and 2030, aiming to accelerate the integration of large-scale OSW projects into the country’s energy mix.

The ToR details all the requirements, timelines, and evaluation procedures that developers must adhere to in order to participate in the auction.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

Philippines energy secretary Sharon S Garin said: “This auction pushes offshore wind from potential to reality. With clear rules, milestones, and dedicated infrastructure planning, developers can now move from early studies to bankable projects.”

The final ToR includes the restriction to fixed-bottom offshore wind projects, in line with current grid and port readiness.

The supply delivery period is set at 20 years, with green energy tariff payments commencing upon commissioning and Wholesale Electricity Spot Market registration.

Additionally, the ToR introduces an enhanced OSW infrastructure plan that encompasses grid connection, port usage, logistics, and project milestones.

GEA-5 involves both developers and government agencies.

Notably, this is the first auction round to formally align port and transmission preparation with project milestones, enhancing project deliverability.

The ToR demonstrates close collaboration with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, the National Transmission Corporation, and the Philippine Ports Authority, among other relevant agencies.

Winning bidders will receive endorsements for priority processing of facility studies, execution of the renewable energy payment agreement, grid connection agreements, and port scheduling, according to the Philippine Information Agency.

Pambujan Port in Camarines Norte and Sta. Clara Port in Batangas have been designated as installation ports for offshore wind projects.

Following the issuance of the NoA and ToR, developers are advised to prepare the required registration requirements such as wind resource assessments, infrastructure plans, and corporate documents.

“Offshore wind can anchor our long-term clean energy transition. GEA-5 signals the Philippines is ready to compete for global investment,” added Garin.