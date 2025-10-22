Pharos will begin drilling appraisal well TGT-18X in early December 2025 and CNV-5X in mid-February 2026. Credit: Elnur/Shutterstock.com.

Pharos Energy has commenced a six-well drilling programme offshore Vietnam aimed at enhancing production from existing fields and exploring further development opportunities.

The drilling operations began on 18 October with the first infill well on the Te Giac Trang (TGT) field, specifically targeting the H1 fault block.

This programme includes three infill wells and one appraisal well in the TGT field, along with one infill well and one appraisal well in the Ca Nu Vang (CNV) field.

Pharos is set to begin drilling appraisal well TGT-18X in early December 2025 and CNV-5X in mid-February 2026.

The drilling will leverage two rigs, GunnLod, which is already operational, and Thor, which is scheduled to commence in mid-November.

Pharos has confirmed that the drilling operations at the TGT field will take approximately 28 days for the H1 infill well, after which the GunnLod rig will move to drill the H5 infill well.

The TGT-18X appraisal well is expected to take around 40 days to complete, followed by the final TGT infill well, TGT-H4.

At the CNV field, the Thor drilling rig will mobilise in early November, starting with the CNV-8P infill well, which is expected to take 90 days.

The CNV-5X appraisal well, aimed at unlocking the northern part of the field, will follow in mid-February and will take an estimated 108 days to complete.

The drilling programme at both the TGT and CNV wells is due to be completed in the first half of 2026.

Pharos stated that all six wells can be brought into production immediately upon completion using existing facilities.

The company anticipates that successful drilling could lead to significant increases in production levels and mitigate risks associated with further development opportunities.

Pharos Energy CEO Katherine Roe said: “We are delighted to begin our six-well infill and appraisal drilling programme in Vietnam, starting with the first infill well on TGT.

“This important and material campaign is the most significant investment into our Vietnamese assets since the initial development and is designed to drive material production growth from both fields from 2026 onwards.

“The total capex for this Vietnam programme is expected to be c. $36m. The board, having run this investment through its capital allocation framework, is satisfied the returns from the investment will be higher than other uses of capital.

“We look forward to delivering a safe and successful drilling campaign and to updating the market in due course as the drilling campaign progresses.”

Last month, Pharos secured approval from the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation to bring together two concession agreements into a new consolidated concession.