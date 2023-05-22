PGS announces contract awards and MultiClient projects as stock exchange releases if the contract has a value of $10 million or more, MultiClient projects with a duration of 2 months or more and strategically important contracts

PGS secures Barents Sea contract. (Credit: Stephen Marrable from Pixabay)

PGS has executed the final contract with an independent energy company for a 3D survey in the Barents Sea to be acquired by the Ramform Hyperion. The project is about to start and duration is approximately 40 days.

