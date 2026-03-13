Petronas operates the North Ketapang PSC with a 51% stake. Credit: d_odin/Shutterstock.com.

Petronas has announced its first hydrocarbon discovery at the Barokah-1 exploration well in the North Ketapang production sharing contract (PSC) area, offshore East Java, Indonesia.

Drilling at the Barokah-1 well commenced on 30 November 2025, reaching a true vertical depth subsea of 3,315m.

Petronas is the operator of the North Ketapang PSC with a 51% stake through its subsidiary Petronas North Ketapang. The Malaysian state-owned company plans further analysis to assess the results and evaluate the potential of the discovery.

Earthon North Ketapang holds a 34% participating interest in the concession, while Pertamina Hulu Energi North Ketapang owns the remaining 15%.

Petronas secured the North Ketapang block in the second round of the 2021 Indonesia Petroleum Bid Round. The block covers 3,131.8km² in waters up to 100m deep.

The North Ketapang PSC forms part of Petronas’ broader operations in Indonesia, which include managing the Ketapang, North Madura II and Serpang PSCs offshore East Java, as well as the Bobara PSC offshore West Papua.

Petronas exploration vice-president Ahmad Faisal Bakar said: “The Barokah-1 discovery reinforces the compelling exploration potential we continue to see in the Northern Madura region, East Java.

“This encouraging result deepens our understanding of the basin’s prospectivity and strengthens Petronas’ drive for disciplined growth and to mature opportunities that can contribute to East Java’s durable energy landscape.”

Additionally, Petronas has interests in six other PSCs located onshore and offshore Sumatra, the Natuna Sea, East Java and East Indonesia.

The discovery at Barokah-1 comes as Petronas continues its Hidayah Development Project from the North Madura II PSC. This project reached its final investment decision in October 2024 following an oil discovery in 2021.

Petronas North Ketapang president director Yuzaini Md Yusof said: “We are grateful to the Government of Indonesia and partners for their collaboration in enabling the drilling programme’s success, as we pursue responsible upstream growth that contributes to Indonesia’s energy sector.”

In November 2025, Petronas, through its subsidiary Petronas Suriname E&P, secured PSCs for blocks 9 and 10 in the shallow offshore region of Suriname.