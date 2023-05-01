The project has a value less than 200 million euros. Petrofac’s scope of work encompasses the design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of new facilities, as ORLEN Lietuva invests to expand the existing refinery complex

Petrofac secures new EPC contract as it continues to support Lithuanian refinery upgrade. (Credit: Petrofac Limited)

Petrofac has secured an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) lump sum contract from ORLEN Lietuva, as it continues to support a comprehensive modernisation, environmental upgrade, and expansion Programme at the Mažeikiai Refinery in North-West Lithuania.

The project has a value less than 200 million euros. Petrofac’s scope of work encompasses the design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of new facilities, as ORLEN Lietuva invests to expand the existing refinery complex. Petrofac’s scope will further enhance the plant’s capability to meet requirements for cleaner fuels by improving its operational and carbon efficiency.

In October 2021 Petrofac was awarded a lump sum engineering, procurement, construction, start-up and commissioning services contract from ORLEN Lietuva. This included the addition of a new Residue Hydrocracking Unit (RHCU) for the facility, which is the only crude oil refinery in the Baltic States. The new Offsite Battery Limit (OSBL) EPC for RHCU includes the installation of a new Amine regeneration unit and stabilisation tower, interconnecting pipework and tie-ins to the existing refinery units, with associated systems and modifications.

“This Project represents a major milestone in the ongoing largest ever investment by Polish capital in Lithuania. The investment in the construction of new heavy residue conversion unit puts a solid pillar for further operation of refinery in Mažeikiai as well as development and energy security of entire region,” said Michal Rudnicki, General Director of Public Company ORLEN Lietuva.

Elie Lahoud, Petrofac’s Chief Operating Officer – Engineering & Construction, said: “With over 40 years’ EPC experience, Petrofac is well placed to support strategic customers such as ORLEN Lietuva, as they seek to lead a sustainable energy transition in Central Europe. We look forward to building on our existing relationship, with the safe delivery of the next phase of the refinery upgrade.”

Source: Company Press Release