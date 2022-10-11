The new two-year contract, with options for extension, continues the existing five-year relationship, providing outsourced well engineering services to Dana’s 11 operated and 18 non-operated Licences in the UK North Sea

Petrofac awarded well management services contract by Dana. (Credit: Petrofac Limited)

Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, has been selected by Dana Petroleum to provide well management services for all its UK North Sea operated assets. These include both the Triton FPSO and the Western Isles FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) vessels in the North Sea.

The new two-year contract, with options for extension, continues the existing five-year relationship, providing outsourced well engineering services to Dana’s 11 operated and 18 non-operated Licences in the UK North Sea. The contract scope includes full life cycle well engineering from concept through detailed design and planning, supporting well construction, intervention, and decommissioning activities. As part of its integrated well engineering offering, Petrofac will continue to manage the entire supply chain including rig or vessel hire and well service contracts.

The value of the contract is approximately US$60 million.

Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business said: “The UK, our home for more than 25 years, is where we first honed our now world-leading well engineering skills. I’m proud of the value we have been delivering to Dana for the last five years, but there is no better validation of our delivery than our customer’s decision to retain our services. We look forward to supporting their delivery of value for their shareholders through continued safe, reliable and efficient operations.”

Andy Duncanson, Chief Operating Officer at Dana Petroleum added: “We are really pleased to award this new contract to Petrofac. Dana is committed to doing all we can to support the supply chain and nurture the specialist skills that are so important for both our business and the wider sector.”

This long-term UK contract builds on Petrofac’s tier-one wells and decommissioning experience and follows recent major decommissioning contract awards in Australia, Africa, and the Gulf of Mexico.

