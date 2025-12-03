Petrobras to expand RNEST refinery capacity with Train 2 

Petrobras has allocated approximately $2.25bn (12bn reais) for the completion of Train 2, as well as maintenance on Train 1. Credit: Tais Peyneau/Petrobras Agency.

Petrobras is expanding the processing capacity of the Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST) in Ipojuca, Pernambuco, Brazil, with the construction of the second set of units, known as Train 2.

The company said that Train 2 will increase the refinery’s total processing capacity to 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2029, double its current figure.

It has allocated approximately 12bn reais for the completion of Train 2, as well as maintenance on Train 1.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

The expansion project is expected to generate around 15,000 direct and indirect jobs over its course, with around 5,700 workers currently active on the construction site.

The additional capacity will primarily boost the production of refined products, including an expected increase of 88,000bpd of S-10 diesel.

It will also enable higher production of gasoline, liquid petroleum gas and naphtha.

This increase in domestic production is intended to reduce the country’s reliance on imports and support national self-sufficiency in fuel supply, stated Petrobras.

Petrobras president Magda Chambriard said: “With the expansion of RNEST’s refining capacity, we are generating jobs, strengthening regional development and increasing the supply of higher-quality fuels for the Brazilian population.

“Upon completion, the refinery will meet up to 17% of the national demand for diesel, reinforcing the country’s energy security.”

Petrobras also said that the RNEST expansion includes social and environmental initiatives in 29 communities across seven nearby municipalities.

Last year, Petrobras commenced operation of the atmospheric emissions reduction unit (SNOX) at the Abreu e Lima refinery.

Petrobras recently announced that its Board of Directors has approved its investment plan for the next five years, Business Plan 2026–2030 (BP 2026–30).

This investment budget has been cut down by 2% to 581.2bn reais as the state-owned oil and gas company adjusts to lower international oil prices.