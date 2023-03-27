With the resumption of the UPGN works, the forecast for the start of gas processing operations in the GasLub Cluster is maintained to occur in 2024, in accordance with the Strategic Plan 2023-2027

Petrobras to conclude works on UPGN of Itaboraí Gaslub Cluster. (Credit: Junius/Wikimedia Commons)

Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 09/23/22, informs that it has signed a contract with the company Toyo Setal Empreendimentos Ltda. to conclude the works on the Natural Gas Processing Unit (UPGN) of the Itaboraí Gaslub Cluster, which had been halted since June 2022.

With the resumption of the UPGN works, the forecast for the start of gas processing operations in the GasLub Cluster is maintained to occur in 2024, in accordance with the Strategic Plan 2023-2027. The other units required to start these operations, such as the auxiliary units located at the GasLub Cluster, and the subsea and onshore pipelines, have already completed their scope, and are in the final commissioning or pre-operation phase.

The Integrated Route 3 Project, of which the UPGN is a part, is strategic for Petrobras and for the country as it will enable the flow and processing of up to 21 million m³/day of natural gas produced in the Santos Basin pre-salt area and increase the supply of natural gas to the Brazilian market, reducing dependence on LNG imports.

Source: Company Press Release