Petrobras reports oil discovery in Campos Basin. (Credit: PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. –PETROBRAS)

Brazil’s Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has made oil discovery in a exploratory well located in the Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde block, the Campos Basin.

Located 130km from the city of Macaé (RJ) and in water depths of 1,080m, the well, called Natator, encountered oil in carbonate reservoirs in the post-salt section

The firm said it will assess the Natator well to better target exploratory activities in the area and determine the potential of the discovery.

Acquired by Petrobras in the 5th Production Sharing Round in September 2018, the Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde block is inserted in the Pre-salt Polygon, under a production sharing regime.

Petrobras is the operator of the block with 100% interest while Pre-sal Petróleo (PPSA) is serving as the manager.

Recently, Petrobras reported new oil discovery in the Uirapuru block in the Santos Basin pre-salt offshore Brazil, following the drilling of pioneer well.

Drilled to a water depth of 1,995m, the pioneer well had encountered oil in porous reservoirs in the exploratory prospect informally known as Araucária.

The well is located nearly 200km off the coast of the city of Santos in São Paulo.

Petrobras, which is the operator of the Uirapuru block with 30% stake, plans to analyse the well to better target the exploratory activities in the region. It also plans to assess the potential of oil discovery.

The Uirapuru concession was acquired in the 4th Production Sharing Round in June 2018 under a production sharing regime with Pré-sal Petróleo (PPSA) as manager.

Petrobras is partnered in the Santos Basin block by ExxonMobil (28%), Equinor (28%), and Petrogal (14%), a subsidiary of Galp.