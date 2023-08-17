The FPSO Anita Garibaldi, with a capacity to produce up to 80,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and process up to seven million m3 of gas per day, will operate simultaneously in the post-salt and pre-salt of the Marlim and Voador fields

Anita Garibaldi vessel was built by MODEC. (Credit: Emmaus Studio on Unsplash)

Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has commenced production using Anita Garibaldi FPSO (floating production storage and offloading) vessel in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The Brazilian oil and gas company started production after receiving a license from the Brazilian Institute of the Environment (IBAMA) to operate the FPSO Anita Garibaldi.

The platform vessel has been designed with a capacity to produce up to 80,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and process up to seven million m3 of gas per day.

It will operate in the post-salt and pre-salt of the Marlim and Voador fields simultaneously, as part of the company’s Campos Basin Renewal Plan.

Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates said: “The Anita Garibaldi and Anna Nery platforms, which also started operating in 2023, will be key to increasing the longevity of the Campos Basin and expanding its production.

“In parallel, they are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, combining efficiency and decarbonisation.

“After more than 40 years since it started producing, the Campos Basin continues to renew itself and play a strategic role for the country, launching new projects and generating new opportunities.”

Anita Garibaldi vessel was built by Japanese shipbuilding company MODEC and will produce in Marlim and Voador fields together with FPSO Anna Nery, which already operating in the region.

The two platforms are estimated to have a combined production capacity of up to 150,000bpd and a processing capacity of up to 11 million m³ of gas.

Anita Garibaldi and Anns Nery vessels will replace nine offshore platforms that previously operated in the Campos Basin, which will be decommissioned.

Petrobras said that the reduction in the number of platforms operating in the two fields will reduce more than 50% of greenhouse gas emissions.

The company is executing the Marlim and Voador revitalisation project together with complementary development projects and revitalisation projects in other fields.

It will enhance production in the Campos Basin from the current 565,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) to 920,000boed in 2027, said the Brazilian oil and gas company.