Petrobras will send the samples for laboratory analysis to further characterise the reservoir and fluid conditions. Credit: Luan Rezende/Shutterstock.com.

Petrobras has identified high-quality oil in the Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde block in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

This discovery was made in exploratory well 4-BRSA-1403D-RJS, located 108km from the shore of Campos dos Goytacazes in the state of Rio de Janeiro, at a water depth of 734m.

The drilling of the well has concluded, with the oil-bearing interval confirmed through electrical logs, gas shows and fluid sampling.

Petrobras plans to send the samples from the exploratory well for laboratory analysis.

This will enable further characterisation of the reservoir and fluid conditions and allow for the continuation of the potential evaluation of the area.

The Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde block was acquired in September 2018 during the 5th Production Sharing Round, with Pré-Sal Petróleo acting as the manager.

Petrobras is the operator of the block with 100% participation.

In March this year, Petrobras announced the discovery of hydrocarbons in the pre-salt layer of the Campos Basin in the Brava North block.

The presence of hydrocarbons was identified in exploratory well 1-BRSA-1394-RJS, located 105km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro at a water depth of 575m.

Last month, Petrobras and Equinor emerged as winners in Brazil’s recent pre-salt oil block auction, each acquiring a block individually and collaborating on a third.

In the same auction, Karoon Energy of Australia gained one block, and a consortium comprising CNOOC and Sinopec from China secured another.