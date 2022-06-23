Perpetua Resources receives Clean Air Act Permit to Construct, a significant project milestone

Perpetua Resources receives first permit for the Stibnite gold project. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA ) (TSX: PPTA) (“Perpetua Resources” or “Perpetua” or the “Company”) received the Clean Air Act Permit to Construct (“Air Permit”) for the Stibnite Gold Project (“Project”) from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (“IDEQ”) on June 17, 2022. The Air Permit mandates compliance with state and federal air standards and regulates emissions from construction and operation of the Project.

“Receipt of our first permit marks a significant milestone for the Stibnite Gold Project,” said Laurel Sayer, President, and CEO of Perpetua Resources. “The approval demonstrates our commitment to comply with state and federal standards and the dedication of our team to fulfill the requirements of the permitting process.”

During the Air Permit review process, IDEQ assessed the proposed air emissions and prescribed enforceable requirements to reduce air quality impacts from the Project. The final Air Permit is designed to ensure protection of public health and the environment. The emissions allowed by the Air Permit are consistent with the mine plan currently under review in the federal permitting process. The Air Permit is one of many permits Perpetua is seeking in parallel with the National Environmental Policy Act (“NEPA”) process, and the Company continues to anticipate the release of a Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement (“SDEIS”) in the third quarter of 2022.

Perpetua submitted the Air Permit application to IDEQ in 2019. During the review process, IDEQ invited the public to comment on drafts of the Air Permit in September 2020, February 2021, and January 2022. Perpetua engaged experts in mining emissions and air quality to support the rigorous additional evaluations undertaken by IDEQ in response to public comments. The final Air Permit was published on June 21, 2022.

Source: Company Press Release