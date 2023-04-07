The LDS-01 structure was successfully drilled around the end of 2022

Parkmead starts production from new Dutch gas discovery. (Credit: Guilherme Reis from Pixabay)

Parkmead, the independent energy group, is pleased to announce the commencement of gas production from its new LDS-01 discovery in the Netherlands.

The LDS-01 structure was successfully drilled around the end of 2022. The well has been tied into the neighbouring commercial gas production infrastructure in just a few weeks, demonstrating again the operational efficiency of Parkmead’s low-cost assets onshore the Netherlands, where operating costs are less than $9 per barrel equivalent.

This new discovery is in its initial clean up period, and early flow rates suggest that Parkmead will benefit from a material increase in daily net production.

We look forward to updating shareholders with further information in due course.

Source: Company Press Release