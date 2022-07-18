The agreement will enable the widespread use of the advanced Highly Integrated Protection System (HIPS) platform, a protection system architecture jointly developed by NuScale Power and Rock Creek Innovations

Paragon Energy Solutions, a company focused on providing safety-related parts and components to the nuclear industry, has signed a patent license agreement with NuScale Power. The agreement will enable the widespread use of the advanced Highly Integrated Protection System (HIPS) platform, a protection system architecture jointly developed by NuScale Power and Rock Creek Innovations, a company acquired by Paragon in December 2021.

With the signing of this license agreement, the broader nuclear industry will now have the opportunity to implement the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved HIPS platform within their existing plants or alongside their developing technologies. The HIPS platform was developed to enable those in the nuclear industry to meet global decarbonization goals via an efficient, cost-effective, and cyber-resistant I&C protection system solution.

Doug VanTassell, President and CEO of Paragon, shared that “HIPS performs with robust, analog-like reliability while providing essential diagnostics for plants to reduce O&M costs. The HIPS technology is a game-changer for nuclear power plant operators who are looking for safety-related systems that work for multiple decades without major upgrades.”

“The nuclear community shares a common goal of delivering carbon-free and reliable power to our respective customers and ensuring the highest level of safety,” said John Hopkins, NuScale President and Chief Executive Officer. “NuScale and Paragon are thrilled to offer our sophisticated HIPS technology to help our industry advance into a clean energy future.”