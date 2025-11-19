Pacgold starts maiden drilling at St George gold-antimony project  

The planned initial drilling phase consists of nine holes totalling 900m, with completion targeted within two weeks. Credit: phetsamay philavanh/Shutterstock.com.

Pacgold has begun the maiden drilling programme at the St George gold-antimony project in north-east Queensland, Australia, aiming to test the depth extent of high-grade gold and antimony-bearing veins.

The maiden drilling at the project follows previous rock chip sampling and mapping that outlined extremely high-grade mineralisation at surface along approximately 10km of strike length.

The current reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme will focus on the St George prospect.

Pacgold also plans to extend drilling to the Fence and Ridgeline prospects in 2026.

The drill targets are structurally controlled veins carrying gold and antimony, particularly within a 1km strike zone at the St George antimony mine.

The planned initial drilling phase consists of nine holes totalling 900m, with completion targeted within two weeks.

Pacgold expects to receive assay results within six weeks after the drilling programme is completed.

Pacgold managing director Matthew Boyes said: “The commencement of our maiden drilling programme at St George marks an exciting new phase for Pacgold. Recent rock chip sampling has confirmed the presence of extremely high-grade gold-antimony zones, and this first-pass RC programme is designed to test the potential of the first of these three exciting targets, with many more to come as exploration activity increases.

“St George is emerging as a compelling new opportunity within our portfolio, and we look forward to updating shareholders as results begin to flow.”

Situated approximately 70km west of Mt Carbine in North Queensland, the St George Gold-antimony project encompasses a tenement package totalling 905km² within the emerging Hodgkinson antimony province.

The package includes seven tenements, five of which are granted and two currently under application.

Pacgold holds the right to earn up to a 100% interest in the project through a three-stage farm-in agreement.

The company is focused on mineral exploration, with prospective projects in both North Queensland and South Australia.

In May this year, Pacgold revealed a maiden indicated and inferred resource for the Alice River gold project in the southern Savannah Province in North Queensland.