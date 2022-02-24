The collaboration with the municipality and local stakeholders has been key to make this wind farm a reality in a short time

OX2 sells 145 MW wind farm in Sweden. (Credit: Roy Harryman/Flickr)

OX2 has signed a contract to sell and construct the Klevberget wind farm outside of Sundsvall in northern Sweden to Renewable Power Capital Ltd with a total contract value of 2 billion SEK, including technical and commercial management services. The wind farm will have an installed effect of about 145 MW.

OX2 acquired the project rights in November 2021 and construction is starting immediately. The handing over of the completed wind farm is planned for the second half of 2023. The wind farm will consist of 24 turbines with an installed effect of about 145 MW

The collaboration with the municipality and local stakeholders has been key to make this wind farm a reality in a short time. The wind farm will give a substantial contribution of electricity from renewable energy to the region, says Hillevi Priscar, Country Manager, OX2.

This is the fourth wind farm OX2 has sold to Renewable Power Capital in less than two years, demonstrating the high level of confidence between the parties, says Paul Stormoen, CEO, OX2.

OX2 are a market leader in large-scale wind development and construction, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship and mark our expansion into Sweden with another long-term investment that can compete without subsidies in the Nordic region, says Bob Psaradellis, CEO, Renewable Power Capital.

Once commissioned, OX2 will be responsible for the technical and commercial management of the project under a 15-year agreement, optimizing the production and supervising its safe operations.

Source: Company Press Release