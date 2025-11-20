Osisko Metals reports new copper intercepts at Gaspé project  

Mineralisation at the Gaspé project is classified as porphyry copper/skarn and occurs as disseminations and stockworks of chalcopyrite with pyrite or pyrrhotite. Credit: RHJPhtotos/Shutterstock.com.

Osisko Metals has reported new drill results from its Gaspé copper project, highlighting significant copper intercepts in the south extension area of the project in the Gaspé peninsula of eastern Québec, Canada.

The latest analytical data includes 21 mineralised intercepts from eight new drill-holes, with results expected to support the ongoing resource upgrade and expansion programme at the site.

The latest infill intercepts are located within the 2024 mineral resource estimate (MRE) model and aim to upgrade inferred mineral resources to measured or indicated categories, as applicable.

Expansion intercepts, located outside the 2024 MRE model, may add new resources that will be classified appropriately in the next MRE update.

Several reported intercepts include both shallow infill and deeper expansion mineralisation.

Some of the drill results include hole 30-1136, which returned 284.5m averaging 0.41% copper (0.43% copper equivalent, or CuEq – expansion), and a significant intercept of 138m averaging 1.45% copper (1.52% CuEq – expansion), including a higher-grade interval of 64.5m averaging 2.7% copper (2.82% CuEq – expansion).

Drill-hole 30-1120 intersected 598.5m averaging 0.28% copper (0.37% CuEq – infill and expansion).

Osisko said mineralisation at the Gaspé project is classified as porphyry copper/skarn and occurs as disseminations and stockworks of chalcopyrite with pyrite or pyrrhotite, along with minor bornite and molybdenite.

The Copper Mountain area contains one prograde and at least five retrograde vein/stockwork mineralising events, which overprint earlier bedding replacement skarn and porcellanite-hosted mineralisation across the Gaspé copper system.

Porcellanite refers to potassic-altered hornfels bleached to a pale green or white colour.

At Copper Mountain, mineralisation is dominated by the subvertical stockworks.

In contrast, mineralisation at lower Copper Mountain, Needle Mountain, Needle East and Copper Brook is primarily prograde, bedding-parallel and largely controlled by stratigraphy.

Locally high molybdenum (Mo) grades, reaching up to 0.5% Mo, have been identified in skarns within both the C Zone and E Zone, away from Copper Mountain.

Osisko Metals CEO Robert Wares said: “These latest results continue to confirm significant higher-grade mineralisation in the southern extension, with hole 30-1136 returning 64.5m averaging 2.70% Cu. We remain highly confident about the growth of our project and look forward to the updated MRE in early 2026.”

The company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé copper system, with current indicated mineral resources of 824 million tonnes (mt) and inferred mineral resources of 670mt.