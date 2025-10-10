Ørsted expects the measures to deliver annual savings of nearly DKr2bn from 2028. Credit: oleschwander/Shutterstock.com.

Ørsted, a global offshore wind farms developer and operator, plans to cut 2,000 jobs by 2027, as part of its revised business plan.

The company said these workforce reductions will be achieved through natural attrition, elimination of roles, divestments, increased use of external suppliers, and redundancies.

As an immediate step, nearly 500 positions will be cut in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, around 235 of which are in Denmark.

Ørsted attributed the change in staffing levels in part to an expected drop in construction activity as a number of offshore wind projects reach completion in the coming years.

It also said it is concentrating its investments on offshore wind in Europe and select Asia‑Pacific markets while continuing to operate its Danish combined heat and power facilities.

The company expects the efficiency measures to deliver annual savings of nearly DKr2bn ($309m) from 2028.

The company added that these savings have been reflected in its updated business plan.

Ørsted also noted that a recently completed rights issue has bolstered its capital structure and that construction of its offshore wind assets is proceeding as scheduled.

Ørsted CEO Rasmus Errboe said: “Today, we’ve told our employees that from now and until the end of 2027, we’ll be saying goodbye to many skilled and valued colleagues who’ve contributed greatly to Ørsted.

“However, this is a necessary consequence of our decision to focus our business and the fact that we’ll be finalising our large construction portfolio in the coming years – which is why we’ll need fewer employees.

“At the same time, we want to create a more efficient and flexible organisation and a more competitive Ørsted, ready to bid on new value-accretive offshore wind projects.

“We’re committed to maintain our position as a market leader in offshore wind, and we need to ensure that offshore wind becomes a key element of Europe’s future energy mix and green transition.”

