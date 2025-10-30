The El Pantano project is a preliminary gold and silver exploration initiative in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina. Credit: Maksim Maksimovich/Shutterstock.com.

Orosur Mining has announced that assays from three new holes at the Pepas prospect within the Anzá gold project in Colombia returned significant gold grades, with PEP066 showing 112m at 5.25 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold from the surface.

The company holds full ownership of the exploration titles at the Anzá project, situated in the Mid-Cauca gold belt to the west of Medellin.

These titles and applications are held by two Colombian entities, Minera Anzá and Minera Monte Aguila, both fully owned subsidiaries of the company.

Minera Monte Aguila was acquired by Orosur in November 2024 from the company’s former joint venture partners, Newmont Mining and Agnico Eagle Mines.

The project covers approximately 330km² and includes prospects such as Pepas, APTA and El Cedro.

The emphasis is on expanding the exploration footprint, especially at the Pepas prospect, where recent assays have indicated promising gold mineralisation.

The company is progressing towards developing an initial mineral resource estimate (MRE) for Pepas.

Meanwhile, soil geochemistry at El Cedro has revealed high-grade potential, and a second porphyry has been identified for future exploration, with drilling expected to commence in early 2026.

Additionally, an airborne magnetic/radiometric survey is also scheduled for the region.

APTA is a high-quality gold mineralisation site where 38,000m of drilling has been conducted so far.

However, the geological understanding of the site is still inadequate to calculate an MRE.

The company intends to carry out further drilling at APTA in late 2025 to expedite the process toward achieving an MRE.

Meanwhile, a drill rig has arrived at the company’s El Pantano project in Argentina to begin the initial drilling programme.

The El Pantano project is a preliminary gold and silver exploration initiative in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina.

This project spans around 550km² of contiguous licensed areas within the resource-rich Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz.

It is situated approximately 45km from Anglo Gold’s Cerro Vanguardia mining camp and around 90km south-east of Newmont Mining’s massive Cerro Negro mine.

As of now, Orosur Mining owns a 51% stake in the El Pantano project, having fulfilled its obligation to invest $1m (C$1.4m) in exploration by February 2025.

Orosur CEO Brad George said: “Post our recent capital raising, Orosur is now free to explore. Our strategy of geological selection, 100% ownership and examining near-term production is paying dividends, positioning us well in this buoyant gold market.”