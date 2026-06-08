The Camino Rojo Mine operates as an open-pit heap leach site. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

Orla Mining has resumed operations at its Camino Rojo Mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, following the end of a recent work stoppage and blockade by unionised workers.

The company had temporarily halted mining activities after some union employees began the work stoppage and blockade.

The action followed protests over negotiations concerning a worker productivity bonus and a profit-sharing entitlement, known in Mexico as Participación de los Trabajadores en las Utilidades, or PTU.

Company representatives met with union officials and the Mexican Department of Federal Labour Conciliation on 3 June in an effort to resolve the situation, which had halted operations since 1 June.

At the meeting, the Labour Authority stated that the mine blockade was illegal and advised union representatives to lift it.

The union leadership has agreed to communicate this directive to its members.

According to the company, all required safety and environmental controls remained operational and monitored throughout the interruption.

Talks on the productivity bonus will resume at a later date, once normal operations at the site have been restored.

Orla Mining reported that it continues to work with employees and union leadership, with support from federal labour authorities, to reach a resolution.

The company has reiterated its 2026 gold production guidance for Camino Rojo at 110,000–120,000oz, provided there are no further disruptions.

The mine, which is owned entirely by Orla Mining, operates as an open-pit heap leach site.

In 2025, the operation produced 96,764oz of gold. Proven and probable gold reserves at the location are 900,000oz, with measured and indicated resources totalling five million ounces across the 138,636-hectare land package.

Orla Mining president and CEO Jason Simpson said: “We are pleased to welcome our employees back to work and thank the union and the Mexican Labour Authority for their partnership in resolving the matter.

“We look forward to continuing our dialogue with the employees and union partners to reach a mutually beneficial agreement on the productivity bonus.”