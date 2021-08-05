Orion will acquire the Units for investment purposes

Orion Mine Finance announces equity investment in Highland Copper. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Orion Mine Finance announced today that Orion Mine Finance Fund III LP, a limited partnership managed by Orion Mine Finance Management III LLC (collectively with its affiliates referred to below, “Orion”), entered into a subscription agreement with Highland Copper Company Inc. (“Highland Copper”) on August 3, 2021 pursuant to which Orion agreed to purchase 62,310,000 units of Highland Copper (“Units”) at a price of C$0.10 per Unit for an aggregate purchase price of C$6,231,000 (the “Transaction”). The Transaction is being made in connection with a non-brokered private placement of Highland Copper of approximately 260,000,000 Units to raise up to C$26 million (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Highland Copper (a “Common Share”) and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.18 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

In addition, on August 3, 2021, Sweetwater Royalties (“Sweetwater”), an affiliate of Orion Mine Finance III, entered into a share purchase agreement with Highland Copper and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Highland Copper, Upper Peninsula Copper Holdings Inc. (“UPCH”), pursuant to which Sweetwater agreed to purchase from UPCH all of the issued and outstanding shares of UPX Minerals Inc. (“UPX Minerals”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Highland Copper (the “UPX Transaction”). UPX Minerals holds properties in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan, USA. Sweetwater agreed to acquire UPX Minerals for cash consideration of US$3 million and the assumption of the US$15 million principal amount owing under a promissory note and interest owing thereunder. The UPX Transaction will result in Sweetwater controlling approximately 447,842 mineral acres in the Upper Michigan area near the Eagle Mine.

The closing of the Transaction is conditional on the closing of the UPX Transaction and the closing of the UPX Transaction is conditional on Highland Copper having raised not less than US$12.5 million in the Offering, inclusive of the Orion’s participation through the Transaction. Further information in respect of the Offering and the UPX Transaction is contained in Highland Copper’s press release dated August 3, 2021, a copy of which can be found under the SEDAR profile of Highland Copper at www.sedar.com.

Immediately prior to the Transaction, Orion owned and controlled 141,670,434 Common Shares, with its affiliates Orion Mine Finance Fund II LP and Betelgeuse LLC holding 67,250,000 Common Shares and 74,420,434 Common Shares, respectively, representing approximately 30% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (based on there being 472,933,689 Common Shares issued and outstanding). Orion will be acquiring ownership and control of 62,310,000 Common Shares and 31,155,000 Warrants in the Transaction. Immediately following the closing of the Transaction (the “Closing”) it is anticipated that Orion will own and control 203,980,434 Common Shares and 31,155,000 Warrants. It is expected that Orion may complete internal Common Share transfers on or about the date of the Closing such that Orion Mine Finance Fund III LP will ultimately hold all of Orion’s Common Shares. Following the Closing, assuming the Offering is fully subscribed, Orion’s securityholding percentage in the Common Shares will be approximately 31% calculated on a partially-diluted basis (assuming exercise in full of Orion’s Warrants).

Orion will acquire the Units for investment purposes. Orion has no current plan or intentions which relate to, or would result in, acquiring additional securities of Highland Copper, disposing of securities of Highland Copper, or any of the other actions requiring disclosure under the early warning reporting provisions of applicable securities laws. Depending on market conditions, Orion’s view of Highland Copper’s prospects and other factors Orion considers relevant, Orion may acquire additional securities of Highland Copper from time to time in the future, in the open market or pursuant to privately negotiated transactions, or may sell all or a portion of its securities of Highland Copper.

Source: Company Press Release