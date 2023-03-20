Orford Mining is a gold and critical mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec

Figure 1: Map of the Joutel Eagle South Gold Zone Showing New Results and Completed Drilling. Note that all drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information. Information on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of the potential on Orford's Joutel Eagle Property. (Credit: CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation)

Orford Mining Corporation (TSXV: ORM) (Orford) is pleased to report that it has completed the winter drill program on the Joutel Eagle Property (“Joutel Eagle”) located along the fertile Casa-Berardi Structural Zone and historical Eagle-Telbel Mine Trend in the Abitibi Greenstone belt. A total of 14 holes and 2,535 metres (Table 1) have been drilled, including an additional 500 metres in 3 holes since reporting of the positive preliminary results from drill hole 23-JE-004 on February 21, 20231 which returned grades of up to 28.7 g/t gold over 0.32 metres included in an interval of 4.1 g/t gold over 14.6 metres. These previously reported results are from samples that were sent for rush analysis. All other remaining assays are pending. Note that all drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, “The 2023 drill campaign on our Joutel Eagle property has successfully confirmed the 400 metre strike of the South Gold zone. The program has also returned the best grade results to date on the zone in a cross-cutting structure which could be a game changer for the project’s economics. We eagerly await assay results for the completed drilling and the detailed structural interpretation that will follow.”

The recently completed drill program has successfully tested:

a 400 metre-plus strike length of the South Gold Zone (Figure 1).

the possibility of parallel mineralized zones to the north (Holes 23-JE 006 & -007, Figure 1), similar to the presence of the north mine horizon observed at the Eagle-Telbel Mine located 8 km to the southeast.

possible cross-structures in the South Gold Zone observed in the recently flown airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey (Figure 1).

To date both the 20221 and preliminary 20232 drilling results have shown that the South Gold Zone hosts higher grade gold over wider intersections than had historically been reported. In addition, preliminary findings have identified a new structural corridor oblique to the South Gold Zone (Figure 1) that is coincident with zones of higher-grade gold associated with an increase in quartz carbonate veining and pyrite as observed in hole 23-JE-004 (Figure 1). A similar system is also documented in holes 23-JE-014, 015, 006 and 007 (Figure 1, Table 1). Data was collected during the drill program with a core orientation tool and a full structural interpretation will be completed once all assays have been received and reported to identify 1) additional targets in the South Gold Zone, 2) secondary targets which may be associated with structures hosting higher grades oblique to the South Gold Zone, and 3) other targets along strike from the South Gold Zone to the northwest and southeast along the Eagle mine horizon.

The property is situated just to the northwest of Agnico Eagle’s past producing Eagle-Telbel operation which produced in excess of 1.1 Moz of gold3 from 1974 to 1993. The Joutel Eagle property covers 11 km of the Casa Berardi structural zone south splay (CBSZ) which is associated with several gold deposits and, together with our McClure East property, gives Orford over 17 km coverage on the prolific CBSZ. The Joutel Eagle Property sits to the north of Orford’s 100% owned Joutel South Property and to the west of Orford’s 100% owned McClure East property. Information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining’s properties. On November 30, 2021 Orford announced that it had entered an option to acquire 100% of the 50 square kilometer Joutel Eagle Project from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (OTCQX International: GLBXF) (Frankfurt: G1MM).

