Orca Oceanic Systems Ltd (OOS) is delighted to announce securing a significant contract with Well-Safe Solutions Limited for the provision of Dive System Support and Engineering Services onboard the Well-Safe Guardian semi-submersible decommissioning rig.

Mike Masson, OOS’s Managing Director: “We’re delighted to finally secure the Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Well-Safe Solutions. We have been working with Well-Safe extensively over the past 8 months assisting in securing a saturation system and associated equipment and now to continue to get the opportunity to install and commission the system is a further endorsement of the professionalism and capabilities of the Orca Oceanic Systems team.”

Our dedicated project team is already deployed, and the preparation phase has begun with arrangements being made to complete the shipping of the system from Singapore as soon as the COVID-19 Situation allows.”

Phil Milton, CEO, Well-Safe Solutions: “Executing this MSA with Orca Oceanic Systems will ensure the continued delivery of our bespoke plug and abandonment asset, the Well-Safe Guardian, giving our customers the best-in-class service from a single unit.”.

Orca Oceanic Systems Ltd (OOS) are an equipment and dive system services company with headquarters in Portlethen, Aberdeen with regional offices in London and Singapore. OOS are on track to treble its workforce with a mixture of full-time staff and contractors in the coming months to support their tier one clients, in both the commercial diving and asset management/equipment servicing sector.