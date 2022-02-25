The Contract calls for OSS JPOW LLC to design, engineer, and build a utility-scale solar array to be delivered in late 2022

Orbital Solar and Jingoli Power begin construction on 130MW solar project in Alabama. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) (“Orbital”), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services (“OSS”), a leader in utility-scale solar power generation facilities, and its Joint Venture Partner, Jingoli Power LLC (jointly: OSS JPOW LLC) have signed a formal Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (“EPC”) contract (“the Contract”) and begun construction on a 130MWdc/100MWac solar farm in Alabama for Lightsource bp, a prominent global utility scale solar and storage developer and operator.

The Contract calls for OSS JPOW LLC to design, engineer, and build a utility-scale solar array to be delivered in late 2022. Under the Contract terms, OSS will provide full utility-scale EPC services, including substation construction. The project will consist of 350,000 solar panels installed across 800 acres of land and will provide enough power for 20,000 homes per year. This is the second such project awarded to OSS by this highly respected energy company.

Built on the foundation of its in-house engineering capabilities and supply chain relationships, OSS has a proven track record of having executed over 40 solar projects representing over 600 megawatts. OSS is a well-recognized industry leader with over 50 years combined experience in the delivery and management of both commercial and renewable energy construction projects.

Jingoli Power, LLC is a nationally leading service provider for complex power generation and power delivery construction projects, with a fast-growing renewable energy portfolio. The Lawrenceville, N.J.-based company, led by a team of highly skilled, experienced industry veterans, offers a full range of EPC, Design-Build, and Design-Build-Own-Operate services, from development and engineering to construction and project management.

Michael Janda, OSS’s President, stated, “OSS/JPOW is honored to have formally begun construction on the Black Bear Project and to start this very special relationship with the Lightsource bp team. We believe this project will solidify our mutual goals moving forward and will allow this relationship to grow over time. The satisfaction of our customer remains one of OSS’s top priorities and we are honored to showcase our talent and professionalism on the Black Bear Project. We look forward to seeing this collaboration evolve with Black Bear being the first of many projects with Lightsource bp.”

“We are excited by the start of this project, showcasing Orbital’s ability to provide services that contribute to reducing our nation’s carbon footprint,” said Jim O’Neil, Orbital Energy Group’s Vice-Chairman & CEO. “This project and others like it serve to expand OSS’s industry relationships based on a solid record of achievement, and the expertise to provide end-to-end solutions. By expanding relationships, as we have with Lightsource bp, we are positioning OEG/OSS to increase their presence in the renewable and alternative energy marketplace throughout 2022 and beyond. In addition, our partnership with industry-leading Jingoli Power expands both our bonding capacity and the service portfolio we can provide to our customers.”

Karl Miller, Jingoli Power’s CEO, stated, “This project is early proof that Jingoli Power’s joint venture with Orbital is well positioned to meet the growing demand for reliable, competitively priced solar generation. I’m especially thrilled that one of our initial joint projects is for Lightsource BP, given our shared track record of safety and excellence in execution.”

Source: Company Press Release