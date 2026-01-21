GoodEnough Energy plans to increase the capacity to 25GWh over the next three years. Credit: harhar38/Shutterstock.com.

GoodEnough Energy has commenced operations at a seven gigawatt-hour (GWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing facility at Noida in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The company plans to increase this capacity to 25GWh over the next three years.

Founded in 2023 with an initial investment of Rs4.5bn ($49.4m), GoodEnough Energy aims to support India’s efforts to boost domestic production of battery storage equipment and reduce reliance on imports, particularly from China.

This development aligns with India’s target of achieving 500GW of non-fossil power capacity by 2030, which will require storage of approximately 230GWh for grid stability.

The Indian Government approved Rs94bn in funding in 2023 for domestic manufacturing of battery storage systems, offering up to 40% of the capital costs for such projects, Reuters reported.

GoodEnough Energy has begun deploying its BESS across the country as demand from various sectors continues to grow.

The Noida facility was established by Adit Agarwal, Gaurav Aggarwal and Akash Kaushik and is positioned to enhance local capabilities in advanced energy storage technologies.

The factory is also expected to generate employment, and support more than 100 small and medium enterprises in its supply chain.

The operational phase of the plant supports high-emission industries such as infrastructure, manufacturing, mining, healthcare and commercial real estate.

At full capacity, the facility is projected to help eliminate up to 15 million tonnes (mt) of carbon dioxide emissions by 2026, with its current output designed to prevent more than 5mt annually.

The deployment of advanced battery energy storage technology from this facility may also help to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure across regions with weaker grid connectivity. Features such as time shifting and peak shaving are incorporated to optimise energy use and support integration with renewable sources.