OMV has secured 40 TWh of additional European transport capacities to Austria for the coming gas year (October 1, 2022 – September 30, 2023). This corresponds to almost half of Austria’s annual demand and covers OMV’s delivery obligations in Austria. The transfer points for the natural gas are the nodes Oberkappel in Upper Austria (pipeline from Germany) and Arnoldstein in Carinthia (pipeline from Italy).

“This is a decisive milestone in diversifying natural gas supply. Because it will enable us to bring the gas to Austria – which we produce ourselves in Norway, as well as LNG volumes we have purchased – when needed and ensure reliable supply for our customers,” said Alfred Stern, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV AG.

Considerable progress has also been made with natural gas storage. “Since we started storing natural gas very early in March and have continued to do so consistently over the past few months, OMV’s own storage facilities are already almost 80% full,” said Alfred Stern.

The storage volumes act as a reserve, thereby representing an essential supply factor that guarantees reliable supply to customers.

