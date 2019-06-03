OMV, Aker BP have teamed up to share digitalisation competencies and technology across borders

Image: Officials from OMV and Aker BP among others. Photo: courtesy of OMV Aktiengesellschaft.

Austrian-based oil and gas firm OMV and Norway’s Aker BP have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance digitalisation across the oil & gas industry.

As part the MoU, the two firms companies will share digitalisation competencies and technology across borders and advance digital agendas of both companies as well as collaborate on projects to explore how to set up and execute wide-scale digital transformation processes.

The collaboration will leverage Aker BP’s practices from Eureka, their digital transformation program which commenced two years ago.

OMV said that the insights will advance the digital maturity of OMV Upstream and also benefit a wide range of suppliers and partners.

The firm plans to share the insights from its digitalisation program DigitUP to help further Aker BP’s digital transformation.

Aker BP CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik said: “We are excited to partner with OMV to advance digitalization across the industry.

“Our experiences with Eureka highlight how liberated, contextualized data can help companies optimize production, reduce costs, and increase worker safety. And as our work with Cognite shows, finding the right technology partner is an integral part of that digital transformation process.”

Within areas of operational efficiency, drilling and subsurface, the two companies are also planning joint collaboration and technology projects which involve agile ways of co-developing use cases and advancing technology together with technology company Cognite.

OMV has also signed a long-term agreement with Norway-based firm Cognite whereby Cognite will serve as technology partner in digital transformation for the company.

Cognite CEO John Markus Lervik said: “The partnership between Aker BP and OMV sends a signal to the rest of the industry to be more open and collaborative.

“Aker BP and OMV are both strong supporters of data liberation and data sharing in the industry and are joining forces in transforming the oil & gas industry toward increased efficiency, safety, and reliability.”