The proposed wind farm aims to take advantage of the offshore wind resource opportunity in the Irish Sea, off the coast of counties Dublin and Wicklow

Ocean Winds interested in investigating Ireland’s offshore wind resource. (Credit: Steppinstars from Pixabay)

Ocean Winds is evaluating the expansion of its global offshore wind portfolio (1.5GW in construction and 4GW in development) to include Ireland.

Ocean Winds has established Cailleach Offshore Wind Farm Ltd, a project delivery company which has submitted a Foreshore Application Licence Application to undertake site investigations for the potential development of an offshore windfarm 13km from the shore at Co. Wicklow in Ireland. The proposed wind farm aims to take advantage of the offshore wind resource opportunity in the Irish Sea, off the coast of counties Dublin and Wicklow. The surveys will enable OW to determine the ground conditions and ascertain the metocean conditions on site which will feed into the future design of the windfarm. The timeline for the survey programme is designed to ensure that the Cailleach Offshore Wind Farm is well positioned to bid into upcoming offshore specific RESS auctions.

Cailleach is the first a number of Irish sites which OW is examining, and the Foreshore Licence is required to enable preliminary site investigations to be undertaken, and development potential assessed.

Commenting, OW CEO Spyridon Martinis said:

“OW has a strong international portfolio and an excellent track-record of bringing projects from concept to construction. Ireland has excellent renewable resources, and our background, expertise, strength and experience will allow the Irish economy to make best use of those resources.”

“In June 2019, The Irish Government announced their Climate Action Plan, with a target of generating 70% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030, with at least 3.5GW of offshore wind. In June this was increased to 5GW.”

“In the neighbouring UK market, OW will soon reach completion of the 950MW Moray East offshore Windfarm, which was ground-breaking in terms of technology and cost. We look forward to the opportunity of working in Ireland and maximising the potential of offshore wind technology in a new geography.”

Source: Company Press Release