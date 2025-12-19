Ocean Winds commences initial offshore wind measurement campaign in Australia

The campaign will deploy an EOLOS floating LiDAR buoy. Credit: Ocean Winds.

Ocean Winds has commenced its first offshore wind and metocean measurement campaign in Australia, representing a major milestone for the 1.3GW High Sea wind project in Gippsland, Victoria.

The campaign is being carried out in collaboration with TGS, a global supplier of energy data and intelligence.

It will deploy an EOLOS floating light detection and ranging (LiDAR) buoy fitted with advanced sensors to capture wind, wave, current, and environmental data across the High Sea Wind feasibility licence area.

All the data collected will be subject to rigorous quality control and delivered each day, ensuring reliable and transparent reporting for project partners and stakeholders.

The data-led insights produced are expected to be crucial for selecting turbines, designing the project, grid planning, and environmental assessments.

The High Sea wind project is forecast to generate enough electricity to power one million Victorian homes a year and cut carbon dioxide emissions by up to 5.3 million tonnes annually.

The project will use these insights to develop the regional supply chain and create new opportunities for local businesses.

Overall, the initiative supports Australia’s transition towards clean energy.

Ocean Winds head of business development APAC Pelayo Rodriguez Alonso said: “At Ocean Winds, we believe robust data is the foundation of responsible offshore wind development.

“Through High Sea Wind, we are committed to delivering insights that empower communities, inform investment, and accelerate Australia’s journey toward a sustainable energy future.”

Last month, Ocean Winds secured rights to develop a floating offshore wind project in the Celtic Sea, marking a key step in the UK’s progress towards commercial-scale floating offshore wind.