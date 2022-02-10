The Bramfield Sale is part of the Company's ongoing strategic review to rationalise its portfolio and where possible, generate cash from non-core assets, to apply towards its core assets

Oar Resources to sell Bramfield Iron Ore Project. (Credit: Bishnu Sarangi from Pixabay)

Oar Resources Limited (ASX: OAR) (“OAR” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive and binding Tenement Sale Agreement for the sale of its non-core Bramfield Iron Ore Project in South Australia to Vietnamese based company, The Hoa Phat Group via its subsidiary Dragon Resource Investment Pty Ltd (“DRI”) for all-cash consideration of $500,000 (“Bramfield Sale”).

The Bramfield Sale is part of the Company’s ongoing strategic review to rationalise its portfolio and where possible, generate cash from non-core assets, to apply towards its core assets.

The Bramfield Iron Ore Project has previously been written down to nil value by the Company. The all-cash sale of consideration of $500,000 represents significant additional non-dilutive funding that will help strengthen the Company’s balance sheet. OAR is currently focused on the targeted exploration of its Crown Ni-Cu-PGE Project in the Julimar District in Western Australia, as well as its gold assets.

The Bramfield Iron Ore Project is located on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia, and sits within Exploration Licence 6558 held by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Lymex Investments Pty Ltd. The Bramfield Iron Ore Project was one of the original assets of Oakdale Resources Limited and has been considered a non-core asset for considerable time given the Company’s focus on its Crown Project in the Julimar district of Western Australia, Douglas Canyon Gold Project in Nevada, USA, and Gibraltar Halloysite-Kaolin Project in South Australia.

The Bramfield Iron Ore Project area will be excised by conditional surrender, and the remaining portion of EL6558 will be retained by the Company.

The Company is continuing discussions with potential buyers on its other assets in South Australia.

Mr Justin Richard, CEO and Managing Director, said:

“The sale of the Bramfield Iron Ore project is a great outcome for Oar Resources. The Company will continue to evaluate opportunities to sell other non-core assets that generate non-dilutive cash and improve its balance sheet.

Anyone who knows mineral exploration, knows the early stages in a project’s lifecycle present high-risk, high-reward opportunities. OAR is in a favourable position compared to many of its peers, having a diverse project portfolio that includes several promising projects with potential to become standalone mining companies in their own right.

The current review of the Company’s project portfolio includes divesting any projects that are not part of OAR’s key focus moving forward, mainly our South Australian projects. Some factors being considered as part of the strategic review include a project’s stage of development, the commodities it offers and its impact on shareholder value.”

He went on to say: “In the case of the Bramfield Iron Ore Project, it was not adding value and has not been a priority for the Company at any stage. The Company’s other projects offer better opportunities to increase shareholder returns and this sale realises where there was previously none.

More important than injecting $500,000 cash into the Company is how the Company uses this and other funds to compound value on its core project assets.

With graphite, gold, nickel, copper, PGE and halloysite-kaolin projects still in hand, we envisage the revised project portfolio to be focused on a stable of one or two core projects that we consider capable of advancing toward feasibility study, with the most promising projects being retained. Any non-core asset that can be divested to raise cash and increase OAR’s value and its ability to leverage other projects will be considered.”

KEY TERMS OF THE BRAMFIELD SALE

A purchase price of $500,000 cash of which a deposit of $100,000 has today been paid by DRI and is being held in an escrow account under the control of the Company pending the settlement date.

The balance of the purchase price of $400,000 will be paid on the settlement date pending satisfaction of the condition precedent.

The condition precedent is the excise of the exploration area comprising the Bramfield Iron Ore Project from the Company’s EL6558 by conditional surrender and the consequent issue to DRI of a new Exploration Licence in respect of the Bramfield Iron Ore Project only.

The process of excising the exploration area comprising the Bramfield Iron Ore Project and the consequent issue of a new Exploration Licence to DRI will be managed by the Company at the expense of DRI.

The expected date for completion of the transaction is 3 months from the date of this announcement.

Source: Company Press Release