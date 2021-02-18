NuScale Power and Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant New Build (KNPP-NB) agree to work together in Bulgaria

NuScale and Kozloduy partner in Bulgaria. (Credit: Denny Franzkowiak from Pixabay.)

NuScale Power announced today that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bulgaria’s Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant – New Build Plc (KNPP-NB) to consider deploying NuScale’s innovative small modular reactor (SMR) technology at the Kozloduy power plant location.

KNPP-NB is a public limited company established to commission new nuclear power capacity on the existing nuclear power site. This MOU further demonstrates the strong international interest in NuScale’s technology as a premier means to aid the transition to carbon-free energy across the globe.

The Kozloduy site is home to Bulgaria’s only operating nuclear power plants, and in conjunction with the Council Of Ministers’ recent decision to extend the capacity of the Kozloduy site, KNPP-NB is exploring the possibility of utilizing advanced nuclear technology at this location. The goal of the agreement is to evaluate NuScale’s SMR technology for its suitability to be deployed at the Kozloduy site. Under the MOU, NuScale will support KNPP-NB as they conduct a number of studies and analyses including the development of a project timeline with milestone deliverables for a feasibility study, a project specific cost estimate, and engineering, planning, licensing, and other activities as mutually agreed upon by the parties supporting the potential implementation of a NuScale plant.

“NuScale’s safe, scalable technology is a perfect solution for Bulgaria as it looks to expand and diversify its clean energy portfolio,” said John Hopkins, NuScale Power Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “NuScale is excited to work with a prominent energy partner, such as KNPP-NB, on this potential deployment of our technology, and we look forward to demonstrating the numerous benefits our SMRs can bring to the region.”

“The need to implement safe, reliable and maneuverable power onsite at Kozloduy is well understood,” said Lyuben Marinov, KNPP-NB Chief Executive Officer. “The NuScale SMR is one of the best options to achieve European and Bulgaria policy goals in a liberalized power market, improve the security of energy supply, and add sufficient value in national gross domestic product (GDP).”

In August 2020, NuScale’s SMR became the first and only design to ever receive approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. NuScale continues to maintain strong program momentum toward commercialization of its SMR technology, including supply chain development, standard plant design, planning of plant delivery activities, and startup and commissioning plans. NuScale will be able to deliver its first module to a client in 2027.

Source: Company Press Release