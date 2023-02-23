The new plant will be located adjacent to the Nucor Steel Decatur sheet steel mill and will be the first of two new tower production plants the Company plans to build

Nucor to build new transmission tower production plant in Alabama. (Credit: Tom from Pixabay)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that the Company’s Towers & Structures business unit will build a new state-of-the-art transmission tower production plant in Decatur, Alabama. The new plant will be located adjacent to the Nucor Steel Decatur sheet steel mill and will be the first of two new tower production plants the Company plans to build. The project is expected to create 200 full-time jobs.

“We are very excited to be building this new tower production plant in Alabama, where Nucor has a long history and presence throughout the state,” said Leon Topalian, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation. “As America’s most diverse industrial manufacturer of steel products, we will be able to efficiently supply this new plant, helping to ensure that our nation’s critical energy and digital infrastructure is built with the cleanest, most sustainable steel in the world.”

The plant in Alabama will be highly automated, utilizing efficient straight-line production, and will also include advanced hot-dip galvanizing operations. These state-of-the-art features will increase Nucor Towers & Structures’ capabilities to provide engineered solutions for utility infrastructure and construction projects. The Company continues to evaluate potential sites in the U.S. Midwest to build a second tower production plant.

“Alabama offers world-class companies like Nucor all the advantages they need to find success, including a skilled workforce, a pro-business environment and a solid support system,” Governor Ivey said. “This investment project is a win for Nucor and Decatur, and for all of Alabama.”

Last year, Nucor formed its Nucor Towers & Structures business unit when it acquired Summit Utility Structures LLC, a producer of metal poles and other steel structures for utility infrastructure. In December, the Company announced plans to establish a nationwide footprint by building two new tower production plants for a combined investment of $270 million dollars.

Several factors are driving increased demand for utility infrastructure, including grid hardening, renewable energy projects, building a nationwide network of EV chargers, natural disasters and replacements, and population growth. We expect that federal government support for electric infrastructure and clean energy projects in the recent Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act will drive additional demand as they provide nearly half a trillion dollars in funding and incentives to build out our clean energy future.

“We appreciate the support we have received from the state and local officials in Alabama, including Governor Kay Ivey, Alabama Department of Commerce, State of Alabama State Industrial Development Authority, Morgan County Economic Development Association, Morgan County Economic Development Cooperative District, Morgan County, Decatur Industrial Development Board, City of Decatur, Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, Hartselle Chamber of Commerce, and the Tennessee Valley Authority said Laurent De Mey, General Manager of Nucor Towers & Structures. “We are excited to launch our expansion of this new Nucor business in the State of Alabama.”

Source: Company Press Release