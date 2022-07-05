NRW is a leading provider of diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia
NRW is pleased to announce that it has received an executed contract extension from
Atlas Iron Pty Ltd for the mining and crushing services works at the Mt Webber Iron
Ore Mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
Located 220 km south of Port Hedland in the Pilbara Western Australia, Mt Webber
has two mining areas in Fender and Dalton which produces a high-grade lump and
fines product that is used in the Atlas Iron supply chain.
The works to be continued include Load & Haul, Drill & Blast and ROM Re-Handling
and Crushing and Screening. The drill & blast and crushing components are to be
undertaken by NRW’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Action Drill & Blast Pty Ltd and
Primero Pty Ltd. Primero has designed, constructed and will operate a new PGX-1000
crushing plant to allow crushing and screening of up to 1,000t per hour.
The anticipated value of the contract extension is circa $60 million over a duration
commencing July 2022 and expected to be completed by the end of 2024 with a project
workforce averaging circa 80 personnel.
Commenting on the contract extension, NRW Chief Executive Officer Jules Pemberton
said, “I am delighted to announce that NRW has been retained by Atlas Iron for the
extended term at the Mt Webber Iron Ore Mine. NRW has a long history as a high-quality provider of mining services to our clients in the Iron Ore industry and I look forward to our ongoing successful partnership with Atlas Iron”.
Source: Company Press Release