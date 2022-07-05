NRW is a leading provider of diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia

NRW received an executed contract extension from Atlas Iron. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

NRW is pleased to announce that it has received an executed contract extension from

Atlas Iron Pty Ltd for the mining and crushing services works at the Mt Webber Iron

Ore Mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Located 220 km south of Port Hedland in the Pilbara Western Australia, Mt Webber

has two mining areas in Fender and Dalton which produces a high-grade lump and

fines product that is used in the Atlas Iron supply chain.

The works to be continued include Load & Haul, Drill & Blast and ROM Re-Handling

and Crushing and Screening. The drill & blast and crushing components are to be

undertaken by NRW’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Action Drill & Blast Pty Ltd and

Primero Pty Ltd. Primero has designed, constructed and will operate a new PGX-1000

crushing plant to allow crushing and screening of up to 1,000t per hour.

The anticipated value of the contract extension is circa $60 million over a duration

commencing July 2022 and expected to be completed by the end of 2024 with a project

workforce averaging circa 80 personnel.

Commenting on the contract extension, NRW Chief Executive Officer Jules Pemberton

said, “I am delighted to announce that NRW has been retained by Atlas Iron for the

extended term at the Mt Webber Iron Ore Mine. NRW has a long history as a high-quality provider of mining services to our clients in the Iron Ore industry and I look forward to our ongoing successful partnership with Atlas Iron”.

Source: Company Press Release