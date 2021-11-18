The annual production level for the field’s gas and gas condensate program is 3.6 bcm of natural gas and 0.6 mmt of gas condensate

NOVATEK starts production at Kharbeyskoye field. (Credit: Anita starzycka from Pixabay)

PAO NOVATEK (“NOVATEK” and/or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s subsidiary NOVATEK-TARKOSALENEFTEGAS has started pilot production from gas condensate deposits at the Kharbeyskoye field, part of the North-Russkiy cluster. The annual production level for the field’s gas and gas condensate program is 3.6 bcm of natural gas and 0.6 mmt of gas condensate.

“The Kharbeyskoye field launch will make a significant contribution to NOVATEK’s natural gas and liquid hydrocarbon production volumes, – noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK’s Chairman of the Management Board. – One of our strategic priorities is maintaining the production levels in the area of the Unified Gas Supply System, and we are continuing to develop the North-Russkiy cluster which plays an important role in our strategy.”

